nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
nbc_pft_jamescookcontract_250814.jpg
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
49ers place OT Andre Dillard on IR, sign two DLs

  
Published August 14, 2025 11:52 AM

The 49ers have made a few roster moves on Thursday.

San Francisco announced the club has signed defensive lineman William Bradley-King and defensive lineman Demone Harris.

As corresponding moves, the club has placed offensive lineman Andre Dillard on injured reserve and waived defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour.

Dillard’s placement on IR is notable, as it means he’s now highly unlikely to play for the 49ers this season. The former first-round pick signed with San Francisco in May after spending last season with the Packers with the idea that he could be the 49ers’ swing tackle. He had begun camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. After being cleared this week, he’s now on IR.

The 49ers are in Las Vegas to practice with the Raiders on Thursday before the two teams play their second preseason game on Saturday afternoon.