49ers plan to play Brock Purdy in final preseason game

  
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t get much going against the Saints on Sunday night, but he’s set to get another shot to move the ball in the preseason.

Purdy made his first game appearance of this summer on Sunday and head coach Kyle Shanahan said in a postgame press conference that the plan is for Purdy to play again in this week’s final dress rehearsal for the regular season. The 49ers will be in Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Friday.

Purdy played 11 snaps in the first quarter against the Saints and the team picked up 12 yards in that span. The lone first down came on the opening drive and Shanahan said three and outs on the next two possessions made for “two frustrating drives.”

Shanahan said there weren’t “any good looks” for Purdy during his time in the game, which likely had something to do with the lack of other starting players in the lineup. Shanahan has not said which, if any, first-teamers will join Purdy in the lineup for the preseason finale.