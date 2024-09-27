49ers plan to ramp up Christian McCaffrey’s rehab starting Monday

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has yet to play this season, with at least two weeks still to go before he becomes eligible to return. It is unknown when he actually will be ready for game action.

The 49ers, though, want to start finding out where he is in his recovery from Achilles tendinitis and a calf injury.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that the 49ers plan to ramp up McCaffrey’s workload and test his progress “sooner than later.” On Friday, Shanahan told reporters that McCaffrey will begin ramping up his rehab starting early next week.

“Yeah, we’d like to start hitting his rehab here harder on Monday,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

McCaffrey traveled to Germany last weekend for treatment.

“And now, Christian’s back here, and at some point, we’ll get [him] back,” General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR on Friday. “We’ll have to hit certain markers, and we’ll try the ramp-up. And, God willing, the thing has quieted down, and we can build him back up in a really smart and thoughtful way.”