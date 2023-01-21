 Skip navigation
49ers promote Janoris Jenkins, Alex Barrett

  
Published January 21, 2023 11:56 AM
nbc_pft_dalsfpreview_230120
January 20, 2023 08:26 AM
Even with a rookie quarterback at the helm for the 49ers, Dallas' defense is going to have its hands full against San Francisco's offense, but the Cowboys might be able to rattle Brock Purdy if they can get pressure on him early.

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins will be available for the 49ers on Sunday.

Jenkins and defensive lineman Alex Barrett were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. They will revert back after the divisional round game against the Cowboys.

Jenkins signed with the 49ers in November and appeared in the final two games of the regular season. He also appeared in last Saturday’s win over the Seahawks and recorded two tackles while playing 18 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps.

That was the sixth postseason appearance of Jenkins’ career.

Barrett has spent the last two seasons on the 49ers practice squad and has not appeared in a regular season game since 2020.