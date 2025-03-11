49ers put second-round tender on Jordan Mason

Signing restricted free agent running back Jordan Mason away from the 49ers will cost a second-round draft pick.

The 49ers gave Mason a second-round tender offer, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That means that if a team wants to sign Mason, the 49ers can either match that offer and keep Mason, or the 49ers can let Mason leave and the team that signs him has to give them a second-round pick.

Players with second-round tenders rarely get signed, so Mason will likely end up signing the 49ers’ tender offer and playing in San Francisco for a salary of $5.346 million in 2025.

Mason was originally signed by the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2022 and has played out his three-year rookie contract, which is why he’s now a restricted free agent.

It’s highly unlikely that a team will give up a second-round pick for Mason, so he’s likely to stay in San Francisco.

With Christian McCaffrey injured for most of last season, Mason stepped up and led the 49ers with 153 carries for 789 yards. If McCaffrey is healthy this year, Mason will move into a backup role, but the 49ers like knowing that they’ll have Mason around as a backup running back who can make plays when called upon.