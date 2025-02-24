 Skip navigation
49ers re-sign G Ben Bartch

  
Published February 24, 2025 03:03 PM

The 49ers have secured guard Ben Bartch’s return for the 2025 season.

The team announced that they signed Bartch to a new one-year deal on Monday. No other terms were disclosed.

Bartch was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Jaguars and he came to the 49ers after being signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2023. He has appeared in eight games and made two starts for the Niners and he had 20 starts in 41 games for the Jaguars.

Left guard Aaron Banks is set to become a free agent next month and Bartch could be a potential replacement if he leaves for another club.