49ers re-sign WR Chris Conley

The 49ers have re-signed receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

Conley, 31, became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

He played eight regular-season games and all three postseason games for the 49ers last season. Conley saw action on 110 offensive snaps and 73 on special teams in the regular season.

He made three catches for 69 yards in the regular season and two for 35 in the playoffs.

The Chiefs selected Conley in the third round of the 2015 draft.

In his nine-year career, Conley has caught 220 passes for 2,922 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding three rushing yards on one carry in 117 game appearances.

Conley also has played for the Jaguars, Texans and Titans.