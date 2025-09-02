49ers release Russell Gage, reportedly will sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to active roster

The 49ers are doing some shuffling in their wide receiver group, but it isn’t expected to change much about their plans for Sunday’s opener against the Seahawks.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released Russell Gage on Tuesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they plan to sign Gage to the practice squad and elevate him for the game unless he opts to sign with another club.

Gage’s roster spot is set to go to another player already in the organization. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the 49ers plan to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the active roster from their practice squad.

Valdes-Scantling signed with the 49ers after being released by the Seahawks last week. Jauan Jennings returned to practice this week and the 49ers hope to have him along with Ricky Pearsall, and Skyy Moore this weekend.