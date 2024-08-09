49ers release TE Logan Thomas

The 49ers released veteran tight end Logan Thomas on Friday, the team announced.

Thomas, a former quarterback, had 55 catches for 496 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Commanders. He also has played for the Lions, Bills and Cardinals, totaling 219 receptions for 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns in 94 games.

Thomas, 33, injured a hamstring early in camp.

The 49ers also announced they placed defensive lineman Austin Bryant on injured reserve. Bryant injured his lower leg in Wednesday’s practice.

The team used the roster spots to sign defensive Jonathan Garvin and punter Pressley Harvin III to one-year deals.

Garvin entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2020. In three years in Green Bay, Garvin appeared in 38 games with one start and registered 32 tackles, two passes defensed and 1.5 sacks.

He spent the spring with the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League, where he totaled 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Harvin was a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2021. In his three seasons in Pittsburgh, he appeared in 47 games and recorded 217 punts for 9,473 yards (43.7 average).