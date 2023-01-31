 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers request interview with Chris Harris for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 31, 2023 12:46 PM
nbc_pft_purdyinjuryv2_230130
January 30, 2023 09:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how Brock Purdy’s injury changed the entire trajectory of the NFC Championship and assess if teams should be able to dress another QB in the event of an emergency.

The 49ers officially need a new defensive coordinator with DeMeco Ryans signing a contract to become the next Texans head coach and they’ve started to put together a list of candidates.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that they have requested an interview with Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. Word earlier this month had Harris set to join the Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator, but nothing official has been announced.

Harris has been with the Commanders since 2020 and he previously coached for the Jaguars and Bears. He also spent seven years in the NFL as a player with the Bears, Panthers, Lions, and Jaguars.

The 49ers also want to interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks and the opportunity to take over the league’s stingiest defense should be a coveted one around the league.