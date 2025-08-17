49ers RG Dominick Puni could miss a few weeks with a possible PCL injury

49ers right guard Dominick Puni is believed to have injured his posterior cruciate ligament and could miss a few weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan said after Saturday’s preseason game.

Puni was injured on the starters’ lone drive.

Left guard Ben Bartsch not not play against the Raiders because of an elbow injury.

The 49ers also lost running backs Patrick Taylor Jr. and Corey Kiner. Taylor will miss a couple of weeks with a dislocated shoulder, and Kiner will be out a few weeks with a high ankle sprain.

“Losing those three guys on offense was tough, but they won’t be out forever, so hopefully, they’ll heal up fast,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

The 49ers have dealt with their share of injuries dating to last season.

“You just deal with it,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a bunch of guys back here. I mean, we didn’t lose anyone for the year or anything like that. And we had pretty good luck on defense and special teams today, so that was good.”