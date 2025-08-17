 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers RG Dominick Puni could miss a few weeks with a possible PCL injury

  
Published August 16, 2025 08:48 PM

49ers right guard Dominick Puni is believed to have injured his posterior cruciate ligament and could miss a few weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan said after Saturday’s preseason game.

Puni was injured on the starters’ lone drive.

Left guard Ben Bartsch not not play against the Raiders because of an elbow injury.

The 49ers also lost running backs Patrick Taylor Jr. and Corey Kiner. Taylor will miss a couple of weeks with a dislocated shoulder, and Kiner will be out a few weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Losing those three guys on offense was tough, but they won’t be out forever, so hopefully, they’ll heal up fast,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

The 49ers have dealt with their share of injuries dating to last season.

“You just deal with it,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a bunch of guys back here. I mean, we didn’t lose anyone for the year or anything like that. And we had pretty good luck on defense and special teams today, so that was good.”