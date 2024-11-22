49ers rule out Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa for Sunday’s game vs. Packers

The 49ers have ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

It appeared to be trending that way when Purdy wasn’t on the field for the start of Friday’s practice.

Purdy has a right shoulder injury that kept him from throwing the ball Wednesday and again Thursday, which was a surprise to the team. He was listed as limited the first two practice days before not practicing Friday.

“I don’t want to say there’s long-term concern,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. “You know, got the MRI on Monday and thought he just needed some rest and really weren’t concerned about him not being good this week. But when he started up Thursday, surprised him, surprised us how it felt, so we had to shut him down. So, I really don’t know what to think of it. The MRI doesn’t look like that, but the way it responded this week is really up in the air for next week. We will have to see Monday.”

Brandon Allen will start this week, with Joshua Dobbs as his backup. Allen has not started a game since 2021 and has played only 16 games with nine starts in his career.

Purdy appeared to injure the shoulder when his hand hit the arm of Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon as he released a pass early in the fourth quarter Sunday, though Shanahan said Purdy doesn’t know when he injured it. Purdy did not miss time with the injury in Sunday’s loss.

“Just complaining about how tight it was throughout the game,” Shanahan said. “It sort of happened throughout the game. That’s why he was warming up a lot more than usual. He said he had a hard time keeping it loose. Then, after the game is when it really started to hurt, and Monday morning is why we did an MRI for it.”

Purdy has thrown for 2,613 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

The 49ers also ruled out defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), giving them another concern as they face what feels like a must-win game at Green Bay.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (personal), punt returner Jacob Cowing (concussion), linebacker Tatum Bethune (knee) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) also won’t play this week.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and center/guard Jon Feliciano (knee) are questionable. Williams did not practice this week.