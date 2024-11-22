Brock Purdy not practicing on Friday

Quarterback Brock Purdy’s availability for Sunday’s matchup with the Packers appears to be in doubt.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Purdy was not present for the portion of Friday’s practice open to media.

Purdy has been dealing with a right shoulder injury this week and was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday’s injury reports. General Manager John Lynch said in a Friday morning radio interview that Purdy’s status was “tenuous.”

Brandon Allen or Josh Dobbs would start for San Francisco if Purdy is not able to play.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) were also absent at the start of Friday’s practice. Neither Bosa nor Williams have practiced this week.

The 49ers’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday afternoon.