John Lynch: It is tenuous with Brock Purdy for this weekend

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s right shoulder injury has kept him from practicing fully this week and General Manager John Lynch said on Friday that the quarterback went for an MRI to make sure the injury wasn’t worse than it was believed to be.

During an appearance on KNBR, Lynch disclosed that Purdy went for the test and said “we feel good about where it is from that standpoint.” That leaves the door open for Purdy to play against the Packers on Sunday, but Lynch said Friday’s practice will be a significant data point in the ultimate decision about the quarterback’s availability.

“We’ll see where he’s at today, hopefully he makes progress and we can have a shot at this weekend,” Lynch said. “We’ll see. I think it is tenuous.”

Lynch said that Brandon Allen will be the starter if Purdy is not able to play and that Josh Dobbs will also be ready to play if needed.