49ers rule out George Kittle for Sunday vs. Rams

49ers tight end George Kittle will not play on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 49ers announced that Kittle has been ruled out for their game against the Rams. He had previously been listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

That’s a big loss for the 49ers, as Kittle is one of the most important players on an offense that is already missing running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers also announced they have promoted practice squad tight end Brayden Willis and defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

The Rams are dealing with plenty of injuries as well, and the 49ers are 6.5-point favorites.