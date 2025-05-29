 Skip navigation
49ers S Ji’Ayir Brown out until camp after ankle procedure

  
Published May 29, 2025 05:45 PM

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a couple of bits of bad injury news when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Shanahan said at his press conference that safety Ji’Ayir Brown will be out of action until training camp. Brown recently had a surgical procedure on his ankle.

Brown appeared in every game and started 13 of them last season. He had 77 tackles and an interception in that action. The 2023 third-round pick had 35 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie.

The 49ers also have Malik Mustapha, Richie Grant, George Odum, Jason Pinnock, and fifth-round pick Marques Sigle at safety.

Shanahan also announced that wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will likely be out until camp with a hamstring injury.