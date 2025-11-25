49ers score first on Brock Purdy TD pass to Jauan Jennings

The 49ers’ offense made it look easy tonight in San Francisco.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the 49ers went on a 15-play, 72-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Jauan Jennings.

Purdy completed six of seven passes for 33 yards on the drive, while Christian McCaffrey ran six times for 28 yards. McCaffrey also caught three passes on the opening drive, so he already has nine touches, nine minutes into the game.

Now Bryce Young and the Panthers’ offense will try to answer.