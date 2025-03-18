49ers set to sign DB Siran Neal

The 49ers are set to add a player who should have a big role on their special teams units.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that the team is finalizing a contract with defensive back Siran Neal. It is set to be a two-year deal.

Neal was a Bills fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft and he spent six seasons with the team before moving on to Miami for the 2024 season. Neal has seen action in 114 regular season games and 10 postseason games with special teams work accounting for the majority of his NFL snaps.

Neal has 126 tackles, a sack, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in the regular season. He added 10 tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed in the playoffs.