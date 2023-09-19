49ers sign Anthony Brown

The 49ers added a veteran cornerback to the roster on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they signed Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. The move comes a couple of days ahead of the 49ers’ home game against the Giants.

Brown spent the last seven seasons with the Cowboys, although his 2022 campaign was cut short by a torn Achilles. He signed to the Steelers practice squad in late August, but was released by Pittsburgh last week.

Brown had 324 tackles, nine interceptions, four sacks, five forced fumbles, one interception return for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery touchdown in 94 regular season games with Dallas. He has 11 tackles and an interception in four playoff games.