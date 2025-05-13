 Skip navigation
49ers sign CB Derrick Canteen, waive S Quindell Johnson

  
May 13, 2025

The 49ers shuffled up their defensive backfield on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed cornerback Derrick Canteen to their 90-man roster. Safety Quindell Johnson was waived in a corresponding move.

Canteen was undrafted in April after wrapping up his college time at Cincinnati. He also played for Georgia Southern and Virginia Tech between 2019 and 2023.

Canteen had 44 tackles, five passes defensed, three tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble during his time at Cincinnati.

Johnson signed a future contract with the 49ers in January. He spent time with the Rams and Bears after going undrafted out of Memphis in 2023.