nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
49ers sign fourth-rounder CJ West

  
Published June 13, 2025 03:50 PM

The 49ers signed fourth-round pick CJ West to his rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

The team made the Indiana defensive tackle the 113th overall choice.

His four-year deal will pay him $5.21 million, including a $1.01 million signing bonus.

West totaled 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 13 games last season.

In his five collegiate seasons, West recorded 150 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He spent four seasons at Kent State before transferring to Indiana for his final season.

West’s signing leaves second-rounder Alfred Collins as the team’s lone unsigned draft pick.