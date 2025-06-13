49ers sign fourth-rounder CJ West

The 49ers signed fourth-round pick CJ West to his rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

The team made the Indiana defensive tackle the 113th overall choice.

His four-year deal will pay him $5.21 million, including a $1.01 million signing bonus.

West totaled 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 13 games last season.

In his five collegiate seasons, West recorded 150 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He spent four seasons at Kent State before transferring to Indiana for his final season.

West’s signing leaves second-rounder Alfred Collins as the team’s lone unsigned draft pick.