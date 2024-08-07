49ers sign Ke’Shawn Vaughn, waive Terique Owens

Many eyes are on the 49ers to see if they are going to trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but the team took care of some other roster business on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Jonte Kirklin to their 90-man roster.

Vaughn is the second running back to join the team in two days. They also signed Matt Breida and both moves come after the team ruled Christian McCaffrey out for the preseason with a calf strain.

Vaughn ran 24 times for 42 yards in six games for the Bucs last season. Kirklin has spent time with the Cardinals and Saints since going undrafted out of LSU.

The 49ers cleared space for the new arrivals by releasing safety Erik Harris and waiving wide receiver Terique Owens. Owens, who is the son of former 49er Terrell Owens, was cut with an injury designation, so he will revert to injured reserve if he goes unshamed.