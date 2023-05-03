49ers sign QB Brandon Allen

Veteran backup quarterback Brandon Allen is heading to San Francisco.

The 49ers are signing Allen, according to NFL Network.

He’ll be the fourth quarterback on the 49ers’ roster, joining Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. Purdy is recovering from surgery on his throwing elbow, so they wanted another arm in camp. Allen would seem to be a long shot to make the 49ers’ regular-season roster, although he might have a chance if Purdy isn’t ready for the start of the regular season, or if Lance is traded.

The 30-year-old Allen was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016. He has also played for the Rams, Broncos and Bengals. He has started nine games in his NFL career and has a 56.7 percent completion rate, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.