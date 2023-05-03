 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
49ers sign QB Brandon Allen

  
Published May 3, 2023 04:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they don’t anticipate the 49ers trading Trey Lance this season, despite San Francisco clearly deeming Brock Purdy “their guy.”

Veteran backup quarterback Brandon Allen is heading to San Francisco.

The 49ers are signing Allen, according to NFL Network.

He’ll be the fourth quarterback on the 49ers’ roster, joining Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. Purdy is recovering from surgery on his throwing elbow, so they wanted another arm in camp. Allen would seem to be a long shot to make the 49ers’ regular-season roster, although he might have a chance if Purdy isn’t ready for the start of the regular season, or if Lance is traded.

The 30-year-old Allen was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2016. He has also played for the Rams, Broncos and Bengals. He has started nine games in his NFL career and has a 56.7 percent completion rate, with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.