49ers sign RB Patrick Taylor to 53-man roster

Dealing with injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason at running back, the 49ers have made a move at the position.

San Francisco has signed Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster off the team’s practice squad.

Taylor has appeared in eight games for San Francisco this year, recording 25 yards rushing on seven carries. He’s also caught a 12-yard pass.

Defensive lineman Kevin Givens has been placed on injured reserve with the pectoral injury he suffered against the Bills.

The 49ers also announced the previously reported move that they’ve added running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad.