49ers sign TE Ross Dwelley

Tight end Ross Dwelley is back with the 49ers.

Dwelley spent six seasons with the team before signing with the Falcons last year. The 49ers announced on Friday that Dwelley has returned to the team on a one-year deal.

Dwelley appeared in every game for the Falcons last season and caught one pass for five yards in 105 offensive snaps. He also had one tackle on special teams.

In his first 49ers stint, Dwelley had 44 catches for 518 yards and five touchdowns.

George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Brayden Willis, Jake Tonges, and Mason Pline are the other 49ers tight ends on the 90-man roster.