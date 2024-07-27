49ers sign WR Frank Darby, waive CB Kemon Hall

The 49ers announced they signed receiver Frank Darby to a one-year deal.

In a corresponding move, the team waived cornerback Kemon Hall.

Darby entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2021, and he played three seasons for Atlanta.

He has appeared in 16 games and made two receptions for 29 yards.

Darby, 26, spent the majority of the 2023 season on Atlanta’s practice squad and was activated for one game with the team. He played 12 special teams snaps.

In his career, Darby has played 74 offensive snaps and 166 on special teams.

Hall signed with the 49ers on Feb. 12.