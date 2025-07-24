49ers sign WR Quintez Cephus, waive RB Israel Abanikanda
Published July 24, 2025 01:47 PM
The 49ers have added a receiver.
San Francisco announced on Thursday that the club has signed Quintez Cephus.
A Lions fifth-round pick in 2020, Cephus has appeared in 22 career games with six starts. He’s recorded 37 receptions for 568 yards with four touchdowns.
Cephus hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2022. He’s spent time with the Bills, Texans, and Rams over the last two years.
The 49ers needed a wideout after Jacob Cowing suffered a hamstring injury at the position on Wednesday.
As a corresponding move, the 49ers waived running back Israel Abanikanda.