49ers sign WR Quintez Cephus, waive RB Israel Abanikanda

The 49ers have added a receiver.

San Francisco announced on Thursday that the club has signed Quintez Cephus.

A Lions fifth-round pick in 2020, Cephus has appeared in 22 career games with six starts. He’s recorded 37 receptions for 568 yards with four touchdowns.

Cephus hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2022. He’s spent time with the Bills, Texans, and Rams over the last two years.

The 49ers needed a wideout after Jacob Cowing suffered a hamstring injury at the position on Wednesday.

As a corresponding move, the 49ers waived running back Israel Abanikanda.