 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
Fields carted off during Jets training camp

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
Fields carted off during Jets training camp

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers sign WR Quintez Cephus, waive RB Israel Abanikanda

  
Published July 24, 2025 01:47 PM

The 49ers have added a receiver.

San Francisco announced on Thursday that the club has signed Quintez Cephus.

A Lions fifth-round pick in 2020, Cephus has appeared in 22 career games with six starts. He’s recorded 37 receptions for 568 yards with four touchdowns.

Cephus hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2022. He’s spent time with the Bills, Texans, and Rams over the last two years.

The 49ers needed a wideout after Jacob Cowing suffered a hamstring injury at the position on Wednesday.

As a corresponding move, the 49ers waived running back Israel Abanikanda.