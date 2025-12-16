Monday Night Football: RB Jaylen Warren is active, but DT Derrick Harmon is inactive

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is active for Monday Night Football.

Warren was a late addition to the injury report with an illness.

He was questionable to play.

Warren has 159 carries for a team-best 652 yards and four touchdowns.

The Steelers, though, won’t have defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who is inactive with a knee injury. He was questionable to play.

The first-round rookie has 22 tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits this season.

The team’s other inactives are wide receiver Roman Wilson, quarterback Will Howard, offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion), defensive tackle Brodric Martin-Rhodes and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (lung). Howard will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Dolphins’ inactives are quarterback Quinn Ewers, defensive back Elijah Campbell (ankle/knee), cornerback A.J. Green, offensive lineman Larry Borom (illness), wide receiver Tahj Washington and defensive tackle Matthew Butler.