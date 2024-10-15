49ers signing K Anders Carlson to practice squad

The 49ers have added yet another kicker.

According to multiple reports, San Francisco is signing former Green Bay kicker Anders Carlson to its practice squad.

The 49ers needed another kicker because Jake Moody is dealing with an ankle injury and replacement kicker Matthew Wright is dealing with a shoulder injury. Both kickers were injured when trying to make a tackle on a kickoff.

Carlson, 26, was a Packers sixth-round pick last year. But after an inconsistent rookie year, he lost a competition in training camp and was waived.

Carlson connected on 27-of-33 field goals and 34-of-39 extra points in 2023.

Carlson’s brother, Daniel, is the Raiders kicker.

After defeating the Seahawks last Thursday night, the 49ers will play the Chiefs in Week 7.