49ers stretch lead to 16-7 before halftime

The 49ers don’t have running back Christian McCaffrey in the lineup against the Jets on Monday night, but they were still able to take a lead into halftime at Levi’s Stadium.

Deebo Samuel ran for a touchdown and Jake Moody hit three field goals to stake them to a 16-7 advantage after 30 minutes of play. Moody’s final kick came in the final seconds of the second quarter and it came two plays after wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk failed to make a diving catch of a pass from Brock Purdy in the end zone.

McCaffrey was an unexpected scratch with the calf and Achilles injuries that landed him on the injury report, but Jordan Mason has done a fine job in his place. Mason has run 11 times for 74 yards and Purdy is 9-of-16 for 106 yards.

Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson connected four times as the Jets picked up five first downs on a 70-yard scoring drive in the first quarter, but the Jets haven’t picked up any other first downs thus far. They picked up 13 yards outside of the scoring drive and running back Breece Hall lost a fumble to set up the first 49ers field goal, so the offense hasn’t had much consistency..

Rodgers was sacked once by Leonard Floyd, but he has not appeared to have any trouble with the Achilles he tore while being sacked by Floyd in the opener last season.

The Jets had cornerback Sauce Gardner on the bench for a stretch before Moody’s final field goal and told ESPN that it was not for medical reasons. Gardner was back on the field for the final incompletions that preceded Moody’s kick.