Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
49ers trade a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick for Bryce Huff

  
Published June 2, 2025 10:58 PM

Philadelphia’s trade of defensive end Bryce Huff to San Francisco became official Tuesday.

Neither the Eagles nor the 49ers announced the compensation in the trade, however, with both calling it a “mid-round pick.”

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the 49ers gave up a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick that can become a fourth. Conditions are tied to performance.

Huff, 27, reunites with Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

Huff had only 2.5 sacks in 12 games last season and was a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl. He has 20 career sacks, with 10 coming in 2023.