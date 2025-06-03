49ers trade a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick for Bryce Huff

Philadelphia’s trade of defensive end Bryce Huff to San Francisco became official Tuesday.

Neither the Eagles nor the 49ers announced the compensation in the trade, however, with both calling it a “mid-round pick.”

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the 49ers gave up a 2026 conditional fifth-round pick that can become a fourth. Conditions are tied to performance.

Huff, 27, reunites with Robert Saleh in San Francisco.

Huff had only 2.5 sacks in 12 games last season and was a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl. He has 20 career sacks, with 10 coming in 2023.