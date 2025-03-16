49ers trade RB Jordan Mason to Vikings

The Vikings are adding a body to their backfield, and the 49ers are subtracting one from theirs.

Via multiple reports, the 49ers have traded running back Jordan Mason to Minnesota.

He gets a two-year, $12 million deal with more than $7 million of it fully guaranteed. The 49ers recently had applied a second-round restricted free agency tender to Mason, at a salary for 2025 of $5.346 million.

The 49ers and Vikings swapped sixth-round picks, with the 49ers getting a 27-spot bump.

Mason appeared in 12 games with six starts in 2024. The Week 1 replacement for Christian McCaffrey, Mason had three 100-yard games in the first four weeks of the season. He had a career-high 28 carries for a career-high 147 yards in a Week 1 win over the Jets.

Mason missed the last five games of the season due to ankle injury.

Aaron Jones re-signed this week; he’s the No. 1 tailback in Minnesota. Mason will give them a quality backup, along with a guy who can give Jones a breather from time to time.