Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
Andrews' release hints towards retirement

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
49ers trade RB Jordan Mason to Vikings

  
Published March 15, 2025 09:23 PM

The Vikings are adding a body to their backfield, and the 49ers are subtracting one from theirs.

Via multiple reports, the 49ers have traded running back Jordan Mason to Minnesota.

He gets a two-year, $12 million deal with more than $7 million of it fully guaranteed. The 49ers recently had applied a second-round restricted free agency tender to Mason, at a salary for 2025 of $5.346 million.

The 49ers and Vikings swapped sixth-round picks, with the 49ers getting a 27-spot bump.

Mason appeared in 12 games with six starts in 2024. The Week 1 replacement for Christian McCaffrey, Mason had three 100-yard games in the first four weeks of the season. He had a career-high 28 carries for a career-high 147 yards in a Week 1 win over the Jets.

Mason missed the last five games of the season due to ankle injury.

Aaron Jones re-signed this week; he’s the No. 1 tailback in Minnesota. Mason will give them a quality backup, along with a guy who can give Jones a breather from time to time.