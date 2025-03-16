 Skip navigation
Inside the Jordan Mason deal

  
Published March 15, 2025 10:48 PM

The official numbers are in for the new deal to be signed by new Vikings running back Jordan Mason.

He’s getting a two-year deal to replace his one-year, second-round restricted free agency tender of $5.346 million.

Here are the full details, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $4 million.

2. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $100,000

3. 2025 base salary: $1.23 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $10,000 per game, up to $170,000.

5. 2026 workout bonus: $100,000.

6. 2025 base salary: $4.73 million, $2 million of which is fully guaranteed.

7. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $10,000 per game, up to $170,000.

The deal also includes incentives for each of the two seasons. He gets $200,000 for 800 rushing yards or $350,000 for 900 rushing yards or $500,000 for 1,000 rushing yards.

He also gets a salary escalator for 2026 under this formula: $200,000 for 800 rushing yards or $350,000 for 900 rushing yards or $500,000 for 1,000 rushing yards.

It’s a base deal of $10.5 million with $7.23 million fully guaranteed at signing. He can make up to $1.5 million more in incentives and escalators. Giving it a maximum value of $12 million.