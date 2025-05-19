 Skip navigation
49ers waive DL Alex Barrett

  
Published May 19, 2025 04:51 PM

The 49ers announced a pair of roster moves on Monday afternoon.

They officially signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph to their 90-man roster. They waived defensive lineman Alex Barrett to make space for Joseph.

Barrett had five tackles in seven games for the 49ers in 2020, but spent the next three seasons on the practice squad. He was on that roster in 2024 as well, but was called up to play three games. Barrett had three tackles in those appearances and he also had one tackle in two games for the Lions in 2017.

The 49ers drafted three defensive linemen in April, including first-round pick Mykel Williams.