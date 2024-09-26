 Skip navigation
49ers WR Deebo Samuel (calf) returns to practice

  
Published September 26, 2024 04:44 PM

After a Week 2 loss to the Vikings, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said receiver Deebo Samuel would miss “a couple weeks” with a calf strain. After missing only one game, Deebo is back.

Via multiple reports, Samuel was spotted on the practice field on Thursday.

Samuel didn’t practice on Wednesday. The offense needs him, given the ongoing absence of running back Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers host the Patriots on Sunday and the Cardinals in Week 5. They follow that with a short-week visit to the Seahawks.

In two games this year, Samuel has 13 catches for 164 yards, 10 carries for 13 yards, and one touchdown.