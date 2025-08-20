49ers WR Demarcus Robinson suspended three games

The NFL has suspended wide receiver Demarcus Robinson three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR.

It is a suspension the 49ers anticipated when they signed Robinson in the offseason.

Robinson was playing for the Rams when police pulled him over Nov. 25 for driving his car at a speed in excess of 100 mph. He refused a field sobriety test.

In July, Robinson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge. A judge sentenced Robinson to 36 months of probation and imposed a $390 fine. Robinson also was given penalty assessment and was ordered to complete a series of programs, including a three-month alcohol program and a hospital and morgue program.

Robinson had two other charges — driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content or higher and driving without a valid license — dismissed.

The 49ers open the season against Seattle, New Orleans and Arizona, games Robinson will miss before he can return for a Week 4 game against Jacksonville.