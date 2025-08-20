 Skip navigation
Jones' consistency gives him edge over Richardson
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
49ers WR Demarcus Robinson suspended three games

  
Published August 20, 2025 06:32 PM

The NFL has suspended wide receiver Demarcus Robinson three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR.

It is a suspension the 49ers anticipated when they signed Robinson in the offseason.

Robinson was playing for the Rams when police pulled him over Nov. 25 for driving his car at a speed in excess of 100 mph. He refused a field sobriety test.

In July, Robinson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge. A judge sentenced Robinson to 36 months of probation and imposed a $390 fine. Robinson also was given penalty assessment and was ordered to complete a series of programs, including a three-month alcohol program and a hospital and morgue program.

Robinson had two other charges — driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content or higher and driving without a valid license — dismissed.

The 49ers open the season against Seattle, New Orleans and Arizona, games Robinson will miss before he can return for a Week 4 game against Jacksonville.