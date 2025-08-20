 Skip navigation
49ers WR Jacob Cowing out again with same hamstring injury

  
Published August 20, 2025 07:12 PM

49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing did not practice Wednesday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on KNBR that Cowing is dealing with the same lingering hamstring injury that sidelined him early in camp.

“Yes, it is [the hamstring],” Shanahan said on the radio, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He felt it yesterday, so we had to hold him back today.”

Cowing initially injured his hamstring on the first day of training camp. He returned to the field Aug. 11 after three weeks rehabbing.

A fourth-round pick in 2024, Cowing played 15 games last season as a rookie but saw only 106 offensive snaps and 64 on special teams. He caught four passes for 80 yards.

The 49ers’ wide receivers room has been hit hard with injuries. Brandon Aiyuk continues to work his way back from ACL/MCL surgery that ended his 2024 season; Jauan Jennings is dealing with a calf injury; and Jordan Watkins has a high-ankle sprain.

In addition, Shanahan confirmed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson will miss the first three games of the season. The NFL suspended Robinson after his no contest plea to a misdemeanor DUI charge.