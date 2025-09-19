 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
49ers WR Jauan Jennings is questionable to play vs. Cardinals

  
Published September 19, 2025 05:50 PM

The 49ers listed Jauan Jennings as questionable with a shoulder injury last week after he had one limited practice day. He played 62 of 71 offensive snaps and caught five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The team is hoping for the same this week as it again lists Jennings as questionable.

Jennings, unlike last week, did not practice at all this week after injuring his ankle against the Saints.

It is more concerning this week with wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) already ruled out. The 49ers added Watkins to the injury report on Thursday after limited work, and he did not practice Friday.

The 49ers also ruled out offensive tackle Spencer Burford (knee).

Offensive guard Connor Colby (groin) and quarterback Brock Purdy (left shoulder/toe) are questionable. Coach Kyle Shanahan said it is “highly unlikely” that Purdy plays.

Colby was a new addition to the injury report on Friday.