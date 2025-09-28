 Skip navigation
49ers WRs Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings will play vs. Jaguars today

  
Published September 28, 2025 04:37 AM

The 49ers should have wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings on the field and in the starting lineup today against the Jaguars.

Both receivers are listed as questionable on the injury report, Pearsall with a knee injury and Jennings with shoulder and ankle injuries. But both will play today, according to multiple reports. Jennings may be on a pitch count.

Pearsall has emeged as the 49ers’ top receiver this season and is leading the team with 281 receiving yards. Jennings is second among the 49ers’ wide receivers with 105 receiving yards.

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites at home against the Jaguars today.