9-0 Chiefs at 8-2 Bills provides a rare regular-season matchup

The 9-0 Chiefs and 8-2 Bills face off in Buffalo on Sunday in one of the marquee games of the season. In fact, it’s one of the marquee games of any NFL season.

Sunday’s matchup will be just the fifth time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that two teams with at least eight wins played before Week 11, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The last time it happened was in 2018, when the 9-1 Rams beat the 9-1 Chiefs 54-51 in one of the most thrilling games in NFL history.

It also happened in 2013, when the Chiefs were 9-0 but lost to Peyton Manning and the 8-1 Broncos.

In 1978, the 8-2 Rams beat the 9-1 Steelers, in a season when the Steelers would go on to win the Super Bowl while the Rams would lose the NFC Championship Game.

And in 1977, the 9-1 Broncos beat the 9-1 Colts.

On Sunday we’ll get a fifth such game, a rare regular-season matchup.