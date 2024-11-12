 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsoline_241112.jpg
Root of Bears’ struggles is offensive line
nbc_pft_broncosspeedround_241112.jpg
Broncos, Chargers battle for AFC West No. 2 slot
nbc_pft_cowboysstadium_241112.jpg
Why is AT&T Stadium designed for looks?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsoline_241112.jpg
Root of Bears’ struggles is offensive line
nbc_pft_broncosspeedround_241112.jpg
Broncos, Chargers battle for AFC West No. 2 slot
nbc_pft_cowboysstadium_241112.jpg
Why is AT&T Stadium designed for looks?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

9-0 Chiefs at 8-2 Bills provides a rare regular-season matchup

  
Published November 12, 2024 09:50 AM

The 9-0 Chiefs and 8-2 Bills face off in Buffalo on Sunday in one of the marquee games of the season. In fact, it’s one of the marquee games of any NFL season.

Sunday’s matchup will be just the fifth time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that two teams with at least eight wins played before Week 11, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The last time it happened was in 2018, when the 9-1 Rams beat the 9-1 Chiefs 54-51 in one of the most thrilling games in NFL history.

It also happened in 2013, when the Chiefs were 9-0 but lost to Peyton Manning and the 8-1 Broncos.

In 1978, the 8-2 Rams beat the 9-1 Steelers, in a season when the Steelers would go on to win the Super Bowl while the Rams would lose the NFC Championship Game.

And in 1977, the 9-1 Broncos beat the 9-1 Colts.

On Sunday we’ll get a fifth such game, a rare regular-season matchup.