 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A college RedZone likely wouldn’t include Fox’s games

  
Published August 15, 2025 09:37 AM

When discussing the deal that will, if approved, give the NFL a 10-percent stake in ESPN, Commissioner Roger Goodell dangled a bright, shiny object for consumers.

Hey, you might get a college football RedZone!

It may have the same name, but it won’t be the same. For one important reason. ESPN won’t automatically have the right to incorporate games that are the property of other networks.

Fox has a Big Ten and Big 12 package. As recently reported by FrontOfficeSports.com, Fox is unlikely to allow ESPN to add those games to a potential RedZone product.

Really, why would Fox boost an ESPN alternative to watching the games on Fox? It works in the NFL because the NFL dictates terms to CBS and Fox. College football isn’t nearly as centralized, or as powerful.

Thus, while ESPN now owns the ability to use “RedZone” for other products, there’s really no other product like the original. For that reason alone, why would the NFL or ESPN want to undermine the term by using it for something less than the product for which the phrase was coined?