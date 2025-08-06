 Skip navigation
Roger Goodell: ESPN purchased “RedZone” name, may use it for other sports

  
Published August 6, 2025 12:48 PM

For fans of NFL RedZone, the biggest question is whether ESPN’s acquisition of it will change the product.

Appearing on SportsCenter, Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the product won’t change. It could, however, be duplicated in other sports.

“It’ll continue to be produced right here in this building,” Goodell said from NFL Network’s broadcast studio in L.A. “It will be the NFL RedZone. I don’t think fans will see any difference to that.

“Obviously, in the context of that, though, ESPN purchased the RedZone name and they will be able to utilize that for other sports, college football and other things, and I think that could be an exciting thing for our fans also to see a RedZone, maybe in college football or other sports. That’s something that they now own and have the ability to do that. But as far as Red Zone, NFL Red Zone, there won’t be any changes for our plans.”

A college football RedZone is a no-brainer. There are so many more games happening on Saturday afternoon than Sunday afternoon. It would be a great way to keep up with the action.

And now it can happen, with ESPN creating a one-stop portal for keeping up with college football.

If it works, the NFL benefits, too. The league will own 10 percent of ESPN.