A huge Wednesday is coming for PFT Live, capped by a live picks podcast

Super Bowl week is in full swing in New Orleans, and Wednesday will be a rollercoaster for PFT Live.

We’ve got a jam-packed guest list tomorrow, with one after another starting at 9:00 a.m. CT and going pretty much non-stop until we go live on Peacock, SiriusXM 85, NBC Sports Now, and SkySports NFL at 3:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. CT.

The two-hour show won’t hold all of the guests. Watch for the overflow interviews to be posted on PFT. All of them will land on the NFL on NBC YouTube page.

After we wrap for the day, we’ll head to Pat O’Brien’s for our annual (sort of) live Chris Simms Unbuttoned/#PFTPM joint picks podcast at 5:00 p.m. CT. Admission is the low, low price of nothing.

We’ll talk about the Super Bowl (obviously), take some questions (softballs only, please), and make our picks for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Eagles. If you happen to have one of my books and you want me to make it worth less than it already is by attaching a signature to it, bring it along.

After the show, we’ll sober up, recharge, and welcome more guests on Thursday and Friday.

If you’re in New Orleans, join us tomorrow at Pat O’Brien’s. If you’re not, watch/listen to Peacock and otherwise stay tuned for the interviews of many recognizable names of current and former NFL players and coaches.