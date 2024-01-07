A.J. Brown convenes players-only meeting for Eagles

The Eagles have lost four of five games. Frankly, they could be on a six-of-seven skid. They need to get things stabilized, sooner than later.

This week, receiver A.J. Brown attempted to help provide some stabilization, by convening a players-only meeting.

Brown, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, told players they need to start believing in their coaches. Which implies, of course, that they haven’t been believing in their coaches.

Which isn’t a good sign for their coaches. Although it would be premature to question the job security of a coach who took his team to the Super Bowl a year ago, the departures of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen have made it harder for coach Nick Sirianni to thrive.

That’s made things stressful for Sirianni. He has criticized his own sideline demeanor. During a recent video press conference, Sirianni seemed more like he was taping a hostage video.

Again, it’s hard to imagine a coaching change in Philly. But it could raise the stakes considerably for Sirianni in 2024. He had the most talented team in 2022, and he didn’t win the Super Bowl. This year, the team is arguably as talented as it was a year ago, and they could have a hard time advancing past the wild-card round.

If the Eagles fail to have a big year in 2024, who knows what happens in 2025?