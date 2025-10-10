A.J. Brown: I don’t recall meeting with Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley about our offense

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley both said they met with Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown recently to talk about how to fix the offense. After the offense did not look fixed in Thursday night’s loss to the Giants, Brown disputed meeting with his teammates.

“I don’t recall a meeting,” Brown said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

When told that both Hurts and Barkley said they did meet with Brown, Brown replied, “Talk to them.”

As reporters asked Brown more questions about it, Brown repeated. “I don’t recall. I don’t recall.”

It was a strange response from Brown, who clearly is not on the same page with Hurts — even about the question of what they’ve done to try to get on the same page. Brown did acknowledge that the Eagles’ offense needs to improve.

“We’re still trying to find our identity,” Brown said. “W’eve just got to come out here and do our job.”

For two straight games, the Eagles have fallen short in trying to do their jobs.