A.J. Brown, Lane Johnson, DeVonta Smith remain out of Eagles practice

The Eagles remained without three offensive starters at Thursday’s practice.

Wide receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) both missed practice for the second time this week. Brown has missed the last two games while Smith was knocked out of last Sunday’s 15-12 win over the Saints.

Right tackle Lane Johnson also suffered a concussion in that game. He’s also missed the two practice sessions, but reporters noted that he stretched with the team before going off to the side on Thursday.

All three will get injury designations on Friday, but it seems more likely than not that they’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Right guard Mekhi Becton (finger) and left guard Landon Dickerson (wrist) moved from limited participation to full participation. Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) was a full participant for the second straight day and defensive tackle Milton Williams (groin) was added to the report as a limited participant.

