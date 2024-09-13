 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

A.J. Brown pops up on practice report with a hamstring injury

  
Published September 13, 2024 07:23 PM

Receiver A.J. Brown was a surprise addition to the Eagles’ practice report Friday. He was limited with a hamstring injury.

Brown caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Packers.

He did not play in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Bucs last season because of a knee injury, but Brown has played every game since joining the Eagles before the 2022 season.

The Eagles will release their status report for Monday Night Football on Saturday, which will provide more insight into the severity of Brown’s injury.

The Eagles also added backup offensive tackle Fred Johnson to their practice report as limited with a thumb injury.

The rest of the report remained the same as Thursday with defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) limited and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (hand) and linebacker Devin White (ankle) full participants. Rodgers and White were inactive for the season opener.