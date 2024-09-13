A.J. Brown pops up on practice report with a hamstring injury

Receiver A.J. Brown was a surprise addition to the Eagles’ practice report Friday. He was limited with a hamstring injury.

Brown caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Packers.

He did not play in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Bucs last season because of a knee injury, but Brown has played every game since joining the Eagles before the 2022 season.

The Eagles will release their status report for Monday Night Football on Saturday, which will provide more insight into the severity of Brown’s injury.

The Eagles also added backup offensive tackle Fred Johnson to their practice report as limited with a thumb injury.

The rest of the report remained the same as Thursday with defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) limited and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (hand) and linebacker Devin White (ankle) full participants. Rodgers and White were inactive for the season opener.