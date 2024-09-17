 Skip navigation
A.J. Brown says he expects to miss “a couple of weeks” with hamstring injury

  
Published September 16, 2024 08:36 PM

Last Monday night, ESPN’s Lisa Salters helped make a headline after the game, by getting 49ers running back Jordan Mason to admit that he knew he’d be starting for Christian McCaffrey on Friday. This week, she’s helping to make some news early in the Falcons-Eagles game.

Receiver A.J. Brown told Salters that he expects to miss “a couple of weeks” with his hamstring injury.

He called it a “freak thing” that happened in practice on Friday. He was running a route and his hamstring tightened.

The Eagles need him. They travel to New Orleans on Sunday and then to Tampa Bay. Those teams are each 2-0.

The Eagles then have a Week 5 bye. Given what Brown said, there’s a decent chance we won’t see him until Week 6, against the Browns.