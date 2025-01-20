A.J. Brown says snow game was not fun: “I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy”

A.J. Brown is not a fan of snow games.

The Eagles’ receiver had only two catches for 14 yards on seven targets and said the snowy conditions that worsened throughout the second half “affected everything.”

“You see it? I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” Brown said postgame. “That was not fun. That wasn’t fun at all. Tough game, tough conditions, but made the most of it. Tried to get the win, glad we did.”

Brown acknowledged the Rams were able to get things going in the passing game — Matthew Stafford finished 26-of-44 for 324 yards with two TDs. But as the home team, Philadelphia was able to rely on the run game to get things done. While Jalen Hurts was 15-of-20 for 128 yards through the air, Saquon Barkley rushed for 205 yards with two TDs. Hurts also had 70 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

“We did whatever it took to get the win, regardless of the passing game [not looking] the way we wanted,” Brown said. “But it doesn’t matter, man. It doesn’t matter at all. Most importantly, we got the win and we advanced.

“You’ve got to give this a pass,” Brown added on the passing game. “You’ve got to give this game a pass, you know? It was just tough. The conditions were tough, you know? I keep getting this question. But, you can’t do nothing about it. The conditions were crazy. We couldn’t even see out there — so imagine throwing the ball and catching the ball, even though they were doing it at the end. But, the game’s on the line, they didn’t have a choice? I don’t think that would’ve been their first choice. I think they probably would’ve tried to run the ball if they could.”