A.J. Brown thinks Isaiah Rodgers will have a “special” season after gambling suspension

Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers hasn’t played football in a year. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown says he’d never guess that from practicing against him.

The NFL suspended Rodgers, then a member of the Colts, for the entire 2023 season for violating the league’s gambling policy. The Colts cut him, but the Eagles signed him, knowing he couldn’t play, because they liked his potential. Now he has been reinstated, and Brown says Rodgers showed a lot during offseason work.

“For a guy that has not played football for a year, coming back, he looks like he has been playing nonstop,” Brown said, via ESPN. “He’s flying around, and he’s going to do special stuff for us this year.”

Rodgers was mostly a backup during his three seasons with the Colts, but there’s talk in Philly that he could earn a starting job. That would be quite a comeback after a suspension that could have derailed his career.